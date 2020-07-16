Markets
HTLD

Heartland Express Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Operating Revenues Up 18.4% Excl. Items

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.24 compared to $0.27, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter operating revenue was $160.9 million, an increase of 13.2% over prior year. Operating revenues rose 18.4%, excluding the impact of fuel surcharge revenues. Analysts expected revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTLD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular