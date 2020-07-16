Heartland Express Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Operating Revenues Up 18.4% Excl. Items

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.24 compared to $0.27, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter operating revenue was $160.9 million, an increase of 13.2% over prior year. Operating revenues rose 18.4%, excluding the impact of fuel surcharge revenues. Analysts expected revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter.

