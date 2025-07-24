Heartland Express Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express (HTLD) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$10.855 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$3.478 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 23.4% to $210.387 million from $274.754 million last year.

Heartland Express earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, Mike Gerdin, CEO of Heartland Express, said: “We have continued to strategically reduce underperforming lanes of freight and reduce our overall fleet size to better align with current freight demand while focusing on driver utilization and operating cost reductions. While we have begun to see some encouraging signs within current freight demand and customer pricing, we do not expect material improvements until later in 2025 and a resulting positive impact to future financial results and an improved freight outlook in 2026."

HTLD was down by 3.11% at $8.40 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

