Heartland Express Q1 Profit Down

April 27, 2023 — 11:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) reported that its first quarter net income declined to $12.61 million or $0.16 per share from $16.78 million or $0.21 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

But operating revenues grew to $330.92 million from $151.28 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $324.08 million for the quarter.

Operating revenues for the quarter included fuel surcharge revenues of $49.6 million, compared to $24.0 million in the same period of 2022.

