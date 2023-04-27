Heartland Express Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) reported that its first quarter net income declined to $12.61 million or $0.16 per share from $16.78 million or $0.21 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

But operating revenues grew to $330.92 million from $151.28 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $324.08 million for the quarter.

Operating revenues for the quarter included fuel surcharge revenues of $49.6 million, compared to $24.0 million in the same period of 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.