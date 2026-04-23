Heartland Express Q1 Net Loss Narrows, But Revenue Declines

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) reported Thursday a net loss for the first quarter that narrowed to $4.82 million or $0.06 per share from $13.87 million or $0.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Operating revenue for the quarter declined to $176.26 million from $219.42 million in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, HTLD is trading on the Nasdaq at $11.96, up $0.38 or 3.28 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.