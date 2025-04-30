Markets
Heartland Express Q1 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

April 30, 2025 — 09:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express (HTLD) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$13.873 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$15.108 million, or -$0.19 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.8% to $219.420 million from $270.320 million last year.

Heartland Express earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13.873 Mln. vs. -$15.108 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.18 vs. -$0.19 last year. -Revenue: $219.420 Mln vs. $270.320 Mln last year.

