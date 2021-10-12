Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Heartland Express:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$73m ÷ (US$957m - US$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Heartland Express has an ROCE of 8.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:HTLD Return on Capital Employed October 12th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Heartland Express compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Heartland Express here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Heartland Express Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Heartland Express doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 8.3%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Heartland Express' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Heartland Express' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

