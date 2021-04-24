Heartland Express, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Heartland Express missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of US$152m and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.17, falling short by 3.6% and 6.5% respectively. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:HTLD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Following the latest results, Heartland Express' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$666.7m in 2021. This would be an okay 5.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 10% to US$0.97. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$667.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.03 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$20.14, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Heartland Express analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Heartland Express is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 7.5% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.5% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Heartland Express' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Heartland Express going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Heartland Express , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

