Heartland Express, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$8.28 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$9.28 million, or -$0.12 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 24.4% to $196.55 million from $259.86 million last year.

