Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 per Share

Quiver AI Summary

Heartland Express, Inc. announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, set to be paid on July 3, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of June 23, 2025. This marks the company's eighty-eighth consecutive quarterly dividend, contributing to a total of $1.6 million distributed across approximately seventy-eight million shares. Since initiating its dividend program in the third quarter of 2003, Heartland Express has paid out $558.3 million in cash dividends, including four special dividends. The press release notes the presence of forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and the company clarifies that it assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend highlights the company's strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This marks the eighty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend, showcasing the company's reliability and consistency in dividend payments.

The total amount of cash dividends paid to date, $558.3 million, reflects a long-standing history of profitability and a robust dividend program since its inception in 2003.

The upcoming payment of $0.02 per share dividends indicates ongoing shareholder support and confidence in the company's performance.

Potential Negatives

The $0.02 per share dividend may indicate limited cash flow or financial constraints, suggesting that the company is unable to increase dividends despite its history of consecutive payments.

The forward-looking statements mentioned raise concerns about the company's future performance and uncertainties, which could lead to investor skepticism.

Payment of dividends could divert resources from potential growth opportunities or investments, potentially hindering overall company performance.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by Heartland Express?

The Board of Directors declared a $0.02 per share quarterly cash dividend.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 3, 2025.

What is the record date for shareholders to receive the dividend?

Shareholders must be on record by the close of business on June 23, 2025.

How much total cash dividend has Heartland Express paid to date?

The company has paid a total of $558.3 million in cash dividends since 2003.

How many consecutive quarterly cash dividends has Heartland Express declared?

This is the company's eighty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

$HTLD Insider Trading Activity

$HTLD insiders have traded $HTLD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

S. GERDIN REVOCABLE TRUST ANN has made 4 purchases buying 564,337 shares for an estimated $4,593,577 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J GERDIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 296,544 shares for an estimated $2,424,884 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES G PRATT purchased 6,571 shares for an estimated $58,876

AMANDA HUPFELD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $17,520

$HTLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $HTLD stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on July 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2025. We currently estimate that a total of $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's approximate seventy-eight million shares of common stock. This is the Company's eighty-eighth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $558.3 million in cash dividends, including four special dividends since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.





The press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent it becomes aware that it will not be achieved for any reason.





For further information contact





Michael J. Gerdin, CEO





Christopher A. Strain, CFO





Heartland Express, Inc.





319-645-7060



