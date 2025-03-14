Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 per Share

Heartland Express declares $0.02 quarterly cash dividend, payable April 4, 2025, marking the 87th consecutive dividend.

Heartland Express, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, set to be paid on April 4, 2025, to shareholders on record by March 25, 2025. This marks the company's eighty-seventh consecutive dividend payment, totaling approximately $1.6 million for its 78.7 million shares of common stock. Since initiating its dividend program in 2003, Heartland Express has distributed a total of $556.8 million in cash dividends, including four special dividends. The press release also mentions that it may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, with the company not committing to update these statements if they change.

Heartland Express, Inc. declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, reinforcing its financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This marks the company's eighty-seventh consecutive quarterly cash dividend, highlighting a long history of consistent dividend payments.

The total cash dividends paid by the company since the program began in 2003 now amounts to $556.8 million, showcasing the company's strong performance and reliability in generating funds for shareholder returns.

The announced dividend of $0.02 per share may be perceived as low, potentially signaling limited growth or profitability.

The forward-looking statements acknowledge risks and uncertainties that may affect actual outcomes, which could raise concerns among investors.

While the company touts its history of consistent dividends, the total cash payout of approximately $1.6 million suggests a modest return relative to its total market capitalization.

What is the amount of the quarterly cash dividend declared by Heartland Express?

The quarterly cash dividend declared by Heartland Express is $0.02 per share.

When will the dividend payment be made?

The dividend payment will be made on April 4, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend?

The record date for the dividend is March 25, 2025.

How many consecutive quarterly dividends has Heartland Express paid?

Heartland Express has paid eighty-seven consecutive quarterly cash dividends.

What is the total amount of cash dividends paid by Heartland Express to date?

The total amount of cash dividends paid by Heartland Express is $556.8 million.

Full Release



NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on April 4, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2025. We currently estimate that a total of approximately $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's 78.7 million shares of common stock. This is the Company's eighty-seventh consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $556.8 million in cash dividends, including four special dividends since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.





The press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent it becomes aware that it will not be achieved for any reason.





For further information contact





Michael J. Gerdin, CEO





Christopher A. Strain, CFO





Heartland Express, Inc.





319-645-7060



