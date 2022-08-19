Heartland Express (HTLD) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Heartland Express (HTLD) closed the most recent trading day at $16.06, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had gained 10.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 13.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Heartland Express as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, down 3.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $198.95 million, up 30.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $738.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +75% and +21.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Heartland Express. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 79.3% higher. Heartland Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Heartland Express has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.09.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.