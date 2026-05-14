Heartland Express (HTLD) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 13.00

The average one-year price target for Heartland Express (NasdaqGS:HTLD) has been revised to $13.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $11.48 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.10% from the latest reported closing price of $13.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heartland Express. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 46.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTLD is 0.08%, an increase of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.99% to 40,100K shares. The put/call ratio of HTLD is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,242K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

Gate City Capital Management holds 2,193K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 0.65% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,642K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,167K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,149K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 3.79% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.