Heartland Express (HTLD) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Heartland Express said on March 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2023 will receive the payment on April 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.45%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 0.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.03% Upside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heartland Express is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.03% from its latest reported closing price of $15.76.

The projected annual revenue for Heartland Express is $1,247MM, an increase of 28.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heartland Express. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTLD is 0.16%, an increase of 18.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 52,511K shares. The put/call ratio of HTLD is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 7,984K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,045K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,104K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,452K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 1.22% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,515K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 8.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,421K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Heartland Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers.

