HEARTLAND EXPRESS Earnings Preview: Recent $HTLD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HEARTLAND EXPRESS ($HTLD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $235,204,350 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HTLD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS Insider Trading Activity

HEARTLAND EXPRESS insiders have traded $HTLD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

S. GERDIN REVOCABLE TRUST ANN has made 4 purchases buying 564,337 shares for an estimated $4,593,577 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J GERDIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 296,544 shares for an estimated $2,424,884 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES G PRATT purchased 6,571 shares for an estimated $58,876

AMANDA HUPFELD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $17,520

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of HEARTLAND EXPRESS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HTLD in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HEARTLAND EXPRESS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HTLD forecast page.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HTLD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HTLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 04/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.