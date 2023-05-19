Heartland Bank and Trust Company/HBT Financial, Inc.: Small Enough to Know You, Big Enough to Serve You

In this Spotlight on Community Banks article, we spoke with Lance Carter, Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial and Heartland Bank. Mr. Carter discusses the meaning of being a true community bank and speaks to the ways in which the company incorporates everyday lifestyles into its values and beliefs throughout the bank.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company founded in 1920, is a community bank started by the Drake family, who still play an active role in the business with third-generation involvement. Following tradition, Heartland Bank and Trust Company believes fast and efficient service is the pinnacle of their purpose and standards. Focusing on its community allows it to better serve its clientele and connect on a level that is “small enough to know you, big enough to serve you”. Heartland Bank and Trust Company/HBT Financial, Inc. has been listed on Nasdaq since 2019 and trades under the symbol HBT.

How has your mission evolved over the years?

Our mission has always remained the same. We operate a true community bank in terms of local management, personalized service and top-quality products and solutions to help our customers achieve their financial goals. Our strategy, however, has evolved due to advancements in technology, changes in customer expectations and an expanded geographic base. We continue delivering on our service commitment of being “small enough to know you, big enough to serve you,” by listening to our customers, employees and communities and being willing to adjust our approach.

How important is community involvement for a community bank? What are some of the ways you’re working to better the communities you serve?

Supporting our communities is what gives meaning to our work. We want to utilize the fundamentals of banking to enhance people’s lives, help develop business opportunities and strengthen the areas we serve. We do this by dedicating time, resources and talent through a variety of initiatives including financial education, volunteer opportunities and locally managed funding.

What’s been the biggest surprise during your 3 and half years as a publicly traded company?

We were surprised that we didn’t feel pressure from our new shareholder base to change what we do and who we are. There was some concern prior to our IPO that being public would lead to more pressure to meet short-term goals that may not be in the long-term interest of the company. We are very pleased that our shareholders recognize the value of being a strong community bank with an exceptional deposit base, a robust credit culture, consistent earnings and a reasonable growth philosophy.

Who is the ideal HBT customer? How do you build customer loyalty?

Our ideal customer is someone who appreciates local service, personal relationships and a committed financial advisor. No matter how you connect with us, our goal is to make banking personal. By really getting to know our customers we can better understand their needs and goals so we can offer advice and real solutions rather than just another product. Our relationships extend beyond the walls of our offices and into our communities, and we feel that strengthens our connection to those we serve.

About Lance Carter:

Lance Carter is President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and of Heartland Bank. Mr. Carter joined the Company in 2001 and served as Heartland Bank’s Chief Credit Officer from March 2010 to December 2018. He was named Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Bank in June 2015. Mr. Carter’s responsibilities include oversight of loan approval, loan operations, special assets, finance, risk management, and retail. Mr. Carter holds a BS in Finance and an MBA from the University of Illinois. He has also completed the Graduate School of Banking at University of Wisconsin—Madison. Mr. Carter serves on our board and on the board of Heartland Bank.

