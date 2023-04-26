Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) Declares $0.76 Dividend

Heartland BancCorp said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share ($3.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.76 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 25, 2023 will receive the payment on July 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $92.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.73%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=178).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heartland BancCorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLAN is 0.42%, a decrease of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 32K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heartland BancCorp is 100.98. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.76% from its latest reported closing price of 92.00.

The projected annual revenue for Heartland BancCorp is 69MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wealthquest holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

