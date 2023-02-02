Heartland Advisors Cuts Stake in Hudson Global (HSON)

Fintel reports that Heartland Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Hudson Global Inc (HSON). This represents 10.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.33MM shares and 12.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.90% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Global is $43.60. The forecasts range from a low of $42.92 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 72.90% from its latest reported closing price of $25.22.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Global is $204MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual EPS is $2.08, a decrease of 31.77%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Global. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HSON is 0.3422%, an increase of 13.6461%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 2,124K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 359,876 shares representing 12.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360,656 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 15.37% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 259,800 shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 169,560 shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 86,819 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,119 shares, representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 12.09% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 70,302 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,302 shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSON by 29.44% over the last quarter.

Hudson Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. The Company delivers innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through its consultative approach, it develops tailored talent solutions designed to meet its clients' strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, it meets its commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

