Heartflow vs. Omeros: Which Healthcare Innovator Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Heartflow uses artificial intelligence to transform coronary imaging into actionable diagnostic data for heart disease.

Omeros is launching its first commercial product, Yartemlea, while maintaining a pipeline focused on rare diseases.

Which of these high-growth medical innovators is the better addition to your portfolio today?

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Choosing between Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in 2026 requires balancing the rapid revenue growth of an AI diagnostic platform against the high-stakes commercial launch of a new specialty drug.

Heartflow provides non-invasive software that helps physicians visualize blood flow in the heart, while Omeros focuses on developing complex protein therapeutics for rare, life-threatening conditions. Both companies occupy different niches within the healthcare sector, yet both rely on technological differentiation to secure market share in competitive medical fields.

The case for HeartFlow

Heartflow sells AI-enabled software designed to analyze coronary artery disease. The company provides these tools to clinicians to help identify blockages more accurately than traditional tests. Heartflow currently maintains about 1,465 accounts in the U.S. and is expanding its reach among healthcare stocks by focusing on its core FFR CT Analysis product, which generates nearly 98% of its revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue reached about $176 million, a 40% increase over the prior year. Despite this strong top-line expansion, the business reported a net loss of $116.8 million for the period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholders’ equity, indicating a low level of borrowing relative to shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly negative $59.0 million for the year.

The case for Omeros

Omeros is transitioning into a commercial-stage biotechnology company following the approval of Yartemlea in late 2025. The company targets rare diseases with significant unmet needs, focusing its initial commercial efforts on roughly 175 stem-cell transplant centers across the United States. Its long-term prospects also depend on a partnership with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) regarding another program, which could provide milestone payments and royalties if certain development goals are met.

For FY 2025, the company did not book any revenue as it prepared for the market launch of its lead product. The net loss for the fiscal year was approximately $3.4 million, which was a notable reduction from the much larger losses reported in previous years. This financial result was influenced by the timing of regulatory milestones and the structuring of its partnership agreements rather than traditional product sales.

Free cash flow for the year was negative $116.2 million, highlighting the high costs of drug commercialization and ongoing research. The company continues to rely on its cash reserves and potential capital raises to fund its operations and manufacturing requirements.

Risk profile comparison

Heartflow faces significant risks due to its heavy reliance on a single diagnostic product for nearly all its revenue. The business is also sensitive to changes in government policy, such as a proposed rule that could reduce reimbursement for its core product by nearly 15% in 2026. Furthermore, the company is involved in intellectual property litigation with Cleerly and has seen recent share sales by its CEO and institutional investors, which may impact investor sentiment.

Omeros is highly dependent on the commercial success of Yartemlea, making any setbacks in its launch potentially devastating to the stock. The company also relies heavily on Novo Nordisk to develop its partnered programs, which gives Omeros limited control over future revenue streams. With a history of accumulated deficits and negative shareholder equity, the company remains dependent on its ability to access capital markets to maintain its clinical and commercial operations.

Valuation comparison

Omeros appears cheaper than Heartflow when comparing their multiples, though both companies trade at a significant premium to the broader healthcare sector.

Metric Heartflow Omeros Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 58x 389.1x P/S ratio 12.6x 67x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Heartflow is in the early stages of commercialization of its technology. Heartflow’s use of AI to assist doctors in detecting heart blood flow blockages non-invasively is exciting, real-world proof of AI’s ability in healthcare. The company boasts the largest proprietary set of medical images on which to base its forthcoming autonomous diagnostic tool. Heartflow says it has 200 million doctor-annotated images to teach its AI. The company isn’t expected to generate positive free cash flow until 2028.

Omeros Corp is transitioning from a developmental-stage biotech to a commercial operation. The company’s first-quarter 2026 revenue was $9.89 million, all sales of Yartemlea, a figure management says reflects strong interest in the treatment. The business posted exceptional net income relative to sales of $56 million, driven by upfront payments from Novo Nordisk.

Since Yartemlea has just launched, management isn’t estimating sales and income for the current quarter. Sales teams are visiting every transplant facility in the U.S. this quarter to spread the word about the TM-TMA treatment. Wall Street is bullish, expecting about $68 million in revenue this year, then double that in 2027, with net income close to $22 million this year from licensing and a loss of $22 million next year.

Heartflow is truly an exciting business, but the transition from development-stage biotech to a commercial entity is a big plus for Omeros when looking at which stock to buy in 2026. The shares trade at a premium, but it looks like a safer long-term bet, given that analysts project profitability in 2028.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.