Heartflow vs. Iovance Biotherapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Heartflow leverages AI-enabled software to dominate the non-invasive coronary diagnostic market, backed by a stable base of over 1,450 accounts.

Iovance Biotherapeutics is pioneering personalized TIL therapies for cancer, backed by centralized manufacturing and significant revenue growth from its lead products.

Which high-growth innovator in the medical technology and biological space represents the better risk-adjusted buy for your portfolio in 2026?

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Healthcare is changing through AI and personalized cell therapy. Which of these high-growth innovators represents the better risk-adjusted opportunity for your portfolio today as you evaluate Heartflow Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)?

Heartflow focuses on non-invasive AI diagnostics for heart disease, while Iovance develops personalized cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Both companies are scaling commercial operations in high-stakes medical fields, offering investors exposure to cutting-edge clinical technology. This comparison evaluates their financial health and market risks to determine which aligns best with your investment strategy.

The case for Heartflow Inc.

Heartflow sells AI-enabled software designed to analyze coronary artery disease. The company provides these tools to clinicians to help identify blockages more accurately than traditional tests. Heartflow currently maintains about 1,465 accounts in the U.S. and is expanding its reach among healthcare stocks by focusing on its core FFR CT Analysis product, which generates nearly 98% of its revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue reached about $176 million, a 40% increase over the prior year. Despite this strong top-line expansion, the business reported a net loss of $116.8 million for the period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholders’ equity, indicating a low level of borrowing relative to shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly negative $59.0 million for the year.

The case for Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics develops personalized tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company generates revenue by selling its primary products, Amtagvi and Proleukin, to hospitals, clinics, and specialized distributors. To support its pipeline, Iovance maintains critical license agreements with major organizations, including Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) and Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS), while operating its own centralized manufacturing facility.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of $263.5 million, reflecting a significant 60.6% growth rate over the prior year. This increase followed the successful commercial scaling of its lead therapies across North American markets. However, the company recorded a net loss of roughly $391 million, slightly deeper than 2024.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, Iovance maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.1x. Free cash flow for fiscal year 2025 was negative $336.2 million, reflecting the heavy capital requirements of personalized cell therapy manufacturing and clinical trials.

Risk profile comparison

Heartflow relies on a single product for 98% of its revenue, creating significant concentration risk. The company is also cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation regarding its marketing activities and financial arrangements with providers. Furthermore, the proposed 2026 Medicare rules suggest a 15% reduction in reimbursement for its core service, while competition remains intense from GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC), Siemens, and Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Iovance faces substantial financial risk with an accumulated deficit of $2.9 billion as of March 31, 2026. The manufacturing process for its therapies is highly complex and patient-specific, which poses risks of contamination or supply chain failure. Additionally, the company is managing the aftermath of a 19% workforce reduction intended to extend its cash runway, which may impact its long-term operational capacity and growth initiatives.

Valuation comparison

Neither company is seen making a profit in 2026, so neither has a forward price-to-earnings ratio.

Metric Heartflow Inc. Common Stock Iovance Biotherapeutics Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a n/a 389.1x P/S ratio 13.8x 5.3x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Heartflow is in the early stages of its commercialization. Heartflow’s use of AI to assist doctors in detecting heart blood flow blockages non-invasively is real-world proof of AI’s ability to improve patients’ lives. The company boasts the largest proprietary set of medical images on which to base its forthcoming autonomous diagnostic tool. Heartflow says it has 200 million doctor-annotated images to teach its AI. It, however, isn’t expected to generate positive free cash flow until 2028.

Iovance saw first-quarter 2026 revenue rise 45% year over year to 71.4 million, and management expects second-quarter sales to be up about 23% from the same period in 2025. It, too, is expected to turn cash flow positive in 2028. Over time, it expects total sales of Amtagvi and Proleuken to each surpass $1 billion, making them both blockbusters in pharma investor parlance.

Each business is exciting in its own way. Iovance Biotherapeutics gets the nod over Heartflow by virtue of its lower price-to-sales ratio under the guide of buy good companies at good prices.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE HealthCare Technologies and Iovance Biotherapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.