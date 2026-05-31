Is HeartFlow Stock a Buy After an Institutional Investor Initiated a Position Worth $2.7 Million?

Key Points

Intrepid Family Office LLC bought 110,000 HeartFlow shares.

The position value at quarter end was by $2.7 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price movement during the period.

HeartFlow now represents 2.16% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, institutional investment manager Intrepid Family Office LLC initiated a new position in HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL), acquiring 110,000 shares in the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value is $2.99 million, calculated using the average closing price between January 1 and March 31, 2026. At quarter’s end, the stake was valued at $2.68 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price fluctuations during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position; HeartFlow now accounts for 2.16% of Intrepid Family Office’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:GLD: $17.21 million (13.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTI: $12.83 million (10.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:PPLT: $7.13 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GDXJ: $6.00 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, HeartFlow shares were priced at $32.24.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $32.24 Market capitalization $2.56 billion Revenue (TTM) $191.42 million Net income (TTM) ($111.83 million)

Company snapshot

HeartFlow delivers AI-powered, non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease, generating 3D heart models from coronary CT angiography scans.

The company generates revenue through the sale of medical imaging and analysis services to healthcare providers, leveraging proprietary AI and computational fluid dynamics technology.

Primary customers include hospitals, cardiology clinics, and health systems seeking advanced tools for cardiovascular diagnostics and patient management.

HeartFlow, Inc. is a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced, non-invasive cardiac diagnostics. Its strategy centers on leveraging artificial intelligence and computational modeling to provide actionable insights for clinicians managing coronary artery disease.

What this transaction means for investors

Intrepid Family Office’s first quarter buy of HeartFlow stock is a noteworthy event for investors. It represents the institutional investor’s initial stake, indicating Intrepid Family Office has a bullish outlook towards the company.

HeartFlow went public in August of 2025 but the stock fell to a 52-week low of $20.13 in February, which may have prompted Intrepid Family Office’s Q1 buy. In Q2, shares are up as the company reported first-quarter revenue of $52.6 million, an impressive 41% year-over-year increase. It isn’t a profitable business just yet, but its Q1 net loss of $27.4 million is an improvement over the $32.3 million loss suffered in the prior year.

HeartFlow also sports a solid balance sheet. Its total Q1 assets of $344 million eclipsed total liabilities of $58.3 million. Thanks to the company’s solid performance, its stock’s price-to-sales ratio is at 14, up from five at the end of Q1.

Shares were a better buy in the first quarter, a factor that may have played into Intrepid Family Office’s purchase, but the sales multiple remains lower than the 18 it was at last year. So it may not be a bad time to buy if you believe HeartFlow can continue to produce strong sales growth while reducing its costs to eventually achieve profitability.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in HeartFlow. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.