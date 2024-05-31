Heartfield Mining Welcomes New Board Expertise

Heartfield Mining Corp. (TSE:HMC) has released an update.

Heartfield Mining Corp. has enhanced its board of directors with the appointment of John Fraser, a veteran with nearly three decades of experience in the investment and natural resources sectors. The company, which focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada and the United States, is currently engaged in the exploration of the Porter Property in British Columbia.

