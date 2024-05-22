Heartfield Mining Raises Funds Through Private Placement

Heartfield Mining Corp. (TSE:HMC) has released an update.

Heartfield Mining Corp. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $174,023 by issuing over 4.6 million units at $0.0377 each, with each unit comprising a common share and a purchase warrant. The funds raised are earmarked for general working capital, and the securities are under a statutory hold period until September 23, 2024. Heartfield is an exploration company focusing on mineral properties in Canada and the U.S., with significant activity at the Porter Property in British Columbia.

