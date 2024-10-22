News & Insights

HeartCore shifts CMS licensing contracts to drive longer sales contracts

October 22, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) announced a strategic shift from annual contracts to multi-year agreements around its core software business contracts. Since achieving profitability across its software business in Q1 2024, HeartCore has maintained a strong focus on its sales and marketing strategies to drive growth and sustain positive momentum. By September 2024, the Company tripled its new customer acquisition count while also reporting a fivefold increase in contract extensions from its existing customer base, both on a year-over-year basis. Building on this momentum, HeartCore has adopted a strategic shift to proposing multi-year agreements that provide customers with more comprehensive, long-term support while helping each client establish a robust CMS infrastructure.

