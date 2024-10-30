HeartCore expands its CMS platform offering into SaaS delivery model

HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) announced it has expanded its flagship CMS platform to include a Software as a Service, SaaS, model, in addition to its legacy on-premises version. As part of this transition, HeartCore will leverage the Amazon (AMZN) Web Services infrastructure and collaborate with the AWS team to enhance the product’s foundational capabilities. This includes a redesigned user interface and a comprehensive overhaul of the Management Screen Builder to enhance accessibility and allow users to update and manage multiple sites seamlessly, eliminating the need for specialized developer skills. HeartCore will expand its target audience to include businesses that require CMS solutions delivered through a SaaS model, a segment previously beyond reach.

