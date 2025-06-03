HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Signs Consulting Agreement with tmsuk Co. Ltd. for IPO Services

HeartCore Enterprises has secured a $500,000 consulting agreement with tmsuk to assist in its IPO process.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a Tokyo-based enterprise software and data consulting company, has announced a Consulting Agreement with tmsuk Co. Ltd. for its 15th Go IPO consulting service win. As part of the agreement, tmsuk will pay HeartCore $500,000 and grant a warrant to acquire 3% of tmsuk's capital stock, pending shareholder approval. HeartCore's CEO, Sumitaka Kanno, expressed optimism about their Go IPO services amidst the uncertain IPO market, noting ongoing interest from Japanese growth companies and plans to host a Go IPO seminar in South Korea in September 2025. HeartCore will assist tmsuk with various IPO-related services, including documentation preparation and compliance with U.S. regulations.

Potential Positives

HeartCore signed its 15th Go IPO consulting service agreement with tmsuk, indicating strong demand for its services in the current IPO market.

As part of the agreement, HeartCore will receive $500,000 in fees and a warrant for 3% of tmsuk’s capital stock, representing a significant potential investment opportunity.

The Company is expanding its services by hosting its first Go IPO seminar in South Korea, aiming to grow its client base beyond Japan.

HeartCore continues to see interest from Japanese growth companies in its consulting services, suggesting a strong pipeline and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The potential issuance of the warrant to acquire 3% of tmsuk’s capital stock is contingent upon shareholder approval, creating uncertainty about the financial benefit to HeartCore if the approval is not obtained.

The press release highlights ongoing uncertainty in the IPO market, which could affect the overall viability of HeartCore’s consulting services and its future revenue streams.

HeartCore's reliance on a single client for a significant portion of its services (in this case, tmsuk) may expose the company to risks if that client encounters difficulties in the IPO process or decides not to proceed.

FAQ

What is HeartCore's recent consulting agreement about?

HeartCore has signed a consulting agreement with tmsuk to assist in their IPO process for $500,000 and a stock warrant.

How much will tmsuk pay HeartCore for its services?

tmsuk will pay HeartCore an aggregate of $500,000 in fees for the consulting service.

What services does HeartCore provide through its Go IPO consulting?

HeartCore assists with underwriter hiring, documentation preparation, and compliance with U.S. GAAP for IPO processes.

What is the significance of HeartCore’s Go IPO seminar in South Korea?

The seminar aims to expand HeartCore’s Go IPO services beyond Japan, targeting growth companies in South Korea.

Who can be contacted for investor relations at HeartCore?

Investors can contact Gateway Group, Inc. via Matt Glover and John Yi at HTCR@gateway-grp.com.

$HTCR Insider Trading Activity

$HTCR insiders have traded $HTCR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAISHIN YASUI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 123,669 shares for an estimated $84,492.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $HTCR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR)



(“HeartCore” or the “Company”)



,



a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced that it has signed an agreement (“Consulting Agreement”) with tmsuk Co. Ltd. (“tmsuk”) for its 15



th



Go IPO consulting service win.





As compensation for its services, tmsuk will pay HeartCore an aggregate of $500,000 in fees, and issue to HeartCore a warrant to acquire 3% of tmsuk’s capital stock, on a fully diluted basis. The warrant, which is fully earned, vested, and non-returnable, may be subject to approval by tmsuk’s shareholders; if such approval is not obtained, and the warrant is not issued, within 90 days, the parties agreed to cooperate to agree on an alternative arrangement of equivalent value and rights.





“Even with the ongoing uncertainty of the IPO market, we continue to see steady interest in our Go IPO services from Japanese growth companies,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “With our first Go IPO contract secured for the year, we remain cautiously optimistic about our pipeline and are actively engaged in several early-stage discussions with other companies exploring a U.S. exchange listing. In September 2025, we will host our first South Korea Go IPO seminar, aimed at expanding Go IPO’s presence beyond Japan and adding to our growing pipeline. With a few clients nearing the final stages of their IPO process, we look forward to guiding them through to completion this year.”





As part of the Consulting Agreement, HeartCore agreed to assist tmsuk in its efforts to go public and list on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). Through Go IPO, the Company services clients by assisting throughout the underwriter, audit, and legal firm hiring process, translating requested documents into English, assisting in the preparation of documentation for internal controls required for an initial public offering or de-SPAC or other fundamental transactions, conversion of accounting data from Japanese standards to U.S. GAAP, creation of an English web page, preparation of an investor presentation and executive summary of the Company’s operations, provision of providing general support services, assisting in the preparation of an S-1 or F-1 filing, and



more



.







About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.







Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with offices in New York and San Francisco, CA, HeartCore is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design.





HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.





HeartCore’s Go IPO



SM



consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S.





Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at



https://heartcore-enterprises.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.







HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Matt Glover and John Yi







HTCR@gateway-grp.com







(949) 574-3860



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.