HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Developments

HeartCore Enterprises reported Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting strategic partnerships, revenue decline, and plans for South Korea IPO expansion.
Quiver AI Summary
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, revealing significant operational changes and financial challenges. The company experienced a revenue decline to $3.6 million from $5.0 million in the previous year, largely due to decreased software and consulting services revenue. Despite a cost reduction in operating expenses, the net loss widened to $3.1 million compared to $1.5 million in Q1 2024. HeartCore also formed a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators to improve its CMS implementation and established a new business development team to boost customer success. Furthermore, the company aims to expand its Go IPO consulting services into South Korea, with a seminar planned for September 2025. CEO Sumitaka Kanno expressed a commitment to managing costs and enhancing core business value amid the recent challenges related to asset valuations.
Potential Positives
- Announced a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd., which is likely to enhance the CMS implementation process and improve service delivery.
- Established a new business development team focused on customer success, indicating a commitment to improving client relations and retention.
- Plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea, which demonstrates growth potential and increased market presence in the APAC region.
Potential Negatives
- Revenues decreased significantly to $3.6 million from $5.0 million year-over-year, indicating a concerning decline in business performance.
- Net loss widened to $3.1 million from $1.5 million in the same period last year, raising concerns about the company's financial health.
- Cash and cash equivalents dropped to $0.7 million, down from $2.1 million at the end of the previous quarter, highlighting a potential liquidity issue.
FAQ
What are HeartCore's financial results for Q1 2025?
HeartCore reported revenues of $3.6 million and a net loss of $3.1 million for Q1 2025.
What strategic partnerships did HeartCore announce?
HeartCore announced a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators to enhance its CMS implementation process.
What plans does HeartCore have for its Go IPO consulting business?
HeartCore plans to expand its Go IPO consulting services into South Korea, with a seminar scheduled for September 2025.
How has Sigmaways performed in the first quarter?
Sigmaways has made progress in reducing costs and narrowing its losses compared to the same period last year.
What are the challenges facing HeartCore in Q1 2025?
HeartCore faced challenges with reduced revenues from on-premise software, customized software, and IPO consulting services.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$HTCR Insider Trading Activity
$HTCR insiders have traded $HTCR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEISUKE KUNO (CX Division Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $32,980.
- DAISHIN YASUI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $2,922.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HTCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $HTCR stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 263,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $478,826
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 157,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,884
- CREATIVEONE WEALTH, LLC added 141,843 shares (+330.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,382
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 45,968 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,431
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 25,400 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,050
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 25,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,888
- PROSPERITY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 20,000 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,300
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”),
a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational & Financial Highlights
Announced
strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. to enhance CMS implementation process
Established
new business development team aimed at strengthening customer success across HeartCore’s CMS business
Announced
plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea. The Company adjusted its scheduled South Korea IPO seminar event to September 2025
Management Commentary
HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: “We continued to make meaningful strategic advancements across our software business this quarter, the cornerstone of HeartCore Enterprises. Building on the foundational improvements implemented last year, we launched a dedicated business development team this past quarter focused on strengthening customer success initiatives to better serve our CMS customers and maintain our strong retention rate. Our subsidiary Sigmaways has also made encouraging progress in reducing costs and has narrowed its losses compared to the same period last year. We will continue to closely monitor and prudently manage costs across Sigmaways’ operations. The deficit on our balance sheet this quarter does not directly reflect the performance of our core business but is rather attributable to the SBC Medical Group shares we hold. The subsequent decline in their stock price has ultimately reduced the value of the assets held by HeartCore. Nevertheless, these shares continue to offer additional liquidity options if needed. Furthermore, a few of our Go IPO clients are expected to begin trading in 2025, which will in turn provide us with additional equity in these companies following their listings. With our upcoming South Korea IPO seminar scheduled for September, we are preparing our efforts to expand our footprint beyond Japan into new APAC regions. We look forward to announcing incremental updates across both businesses throughout the rest of the year.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues were $3.6 million compared to $5.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased on-premise software revenue, decreased customized software development and services revenue attributed to the business slowdown of Sigmaways, and decreased Go IPO consulting services revenue as no new IPO consulting orders were entered this quarter.
Gross profit was $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of gross profit from on-premises software and Go IPO consulting services.
Operating expenses decreased 14% to $2.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.
Net loss was $3.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned decrease in revenue and gross profit for the quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for the year totaled a loss of $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same period last year.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million, compared to $2.1 million on December 31, 2024.
About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPO
SM
consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at and
https://heartcore-enterprises.com/
.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclaimer
This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible asset, and impairment of goodwill.
This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Management believes that this adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Item
FY25 Q1
FY24 Q1
Net Loss
-$3.1 million
-
$1.5 million
(+) Depreciation and amortization expense
$0.0 million
$0.2 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
$1.8 million
$0.2 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants
$0.1 million
$0.7 million
(+) Interest income
$0.0 million
$0.0 million
(+) Interest expenses
$0.0 million
$0.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA
-$1.3 million
-$0.3 million
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.
HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
HTCR@gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
738,984
$
2,121,089
Accounts receivable
2,114,655
1,950,050
Investments in marketable securities
2,251,276
4,495,703
Prepaid expenses
537,970
458,839
Current portion of long-term note receivable
100,000
100,000
Due from related party
42,453
40,139
Other current assets
278,961
251,545
Total current assets
6,064,299
9,417,365
Non-current assets:
Accounts receivable, non-current
694,302
752,930
Property and equipment, net
438,243
584,854
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,830,486
1,936,097
Long-term investment in warrants
526,165
577,786
Long-term note receivable
100,000
100,000
Deferred tax assets
115,802
152,300
Security deposits
325,441
307,996
Long-term loan receivable from related party
120,459
123,928
Other non-current assets
7,810
11,778
Total non-current assets
4,158,708
4,547,669
Total assets
$
10,223,007
$
13,965,034
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
1,839,759
$
2,039,323
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
22,814
47,199
Accrued payroll and other employee costs
517,436
675,502
Due to related parties
239
932
Short-term debt
134,689
-
Short-term debt - related party
75,000
75,000
Current portion of long-term debts
367,871
401,255
Insurance premium financing
127,567
16,626
Factoring liability
127,053
172,394
Operating lease liabilities, current
279,840
371,951
Finance lease liabilities, current
16,932
15,956
Income tax payables
739,450
822,014
Deferred revenue
1,437,248
1,876,490
Other current liabilities
1,009,373
907,080
Total current liabilities
6,695,271
7,421,722
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts
1,166,678
1,238,813
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,600,977
1,614,996
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
41,854
43,593
Other non-current liabilities
117,940
183,895
Total non-current liabilities
2,927,449
3,081,297
Total liabilities
9,622,720
10,503,019
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
-
-
Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,075,333 and 21,937,987 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
2,207
2,193
Subscription receivable
-
(103,942
)
Additional paid-in capital
20,835,864
20,656,153
Accumulated deficit
(19,331,835
)
(16,244,843
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
334,685
343,936
Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity
1,840,921
4,653,497
Non-controlling interests
(1,240,634
)
(1,191,482
)
Total shareholders' equity
600,287
3,462,015
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,223,007
$
13,965,034
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the three months ended March 31,
For the three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues
$
3,587,026
$
5,046,732
Cost of revenues
2,486,742
3,014,543
Gross profit
1,100,284
2,032,189
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
291,160
219,707
General and administrative expenses
1,929,388
2,406,303
Research and development expenses
123,893
89,134
Total operating expenses
2,344,441
2,715,144
Loss from operations
(1,244,157
)
(682,955
)
Other income (expenses):
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
(1,781,664
)
(234,082
)
Changes in fair value of investment in warrants
(51,621
)
(678,887
)
Interest income
3,020
2,594
Interest expenses
(29,133
)
(36,661
)
Other income
35,359
97,016
Other expenses
(12,549
)
(25,194
)
Total other expenses
(1,836,588
)
(875,214
)
Loss before income tax expense (benefit)
(3,080,745
)
(1,558,169
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
56,636
(80,167
)
Net loss
(3,137,381
)
(1,478,002
)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(50,389
)
(144,652
)
Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
$
(3,086,992
)
$
(1,333,350
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(8,014
)
10,295
Total comprehensive loss
(3,145,395
)
(1,467,707
)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(49,152
)
(149,563
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
$
(3,096,243
)
$
(1,318,144
)
Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Basic
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.06
)
Diluted
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.06
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
22,054,029
20,854,714
Diluted
22,054,029
20,854,714
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31,
For the three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(3,137,381
)
$
(1,478,002
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows
used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expenses
26,907
188,085
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
117,305
-
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,222
1,173
Non-cash lease expense
90,508
93,133
Gain on termination of lease
(9,059
)
(469
)
Deferred income taxes
43,932
(80,780
)
Stock-based compensation
32,280
91,712
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
1,781,664
234,082
Changes in fair value of investment in warrants
51,621
678,887
Gain on settlement of asset retirement obligations
(45,873
)
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(14,678
)
(523,110
)
Prepaid expenses
78,792
102,028
Other assets
(13,759
)
(18,618
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(219,830
)
295,799
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party
(24,224
)
-
Accrued payroll and other employee costs
(178,339
)
(149,603
)
Due to related parties
(702
)
(1,161
)
Operating lease liabilities
(84,948
)
(90,035
)
Income tax payables
(84,284
)
(2,387
)
Deferred revenue
(496,079
)
(300,011
)
Other liabilities
84,134
60,658
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(2,000,791
)
(898,619
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Net proceeds from sale of warrants
-
1,640,000
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
462,763
-
Repayment of loan provided to related party
10,298
10,814
Net cash flows provided by investing activities
473,061
1,650,814
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments for finance leases
(4,071
)
(4,474
)
Proceeds from short-term debt
134,689
68,138
Repayment of short-term and long-term debts
(165,165
)
(207,486
)
Repayment of insurance premium financing
(28,559
)
(14,772
)
Net repayment of factoring arrangement
(45,341
)
(383,353
)
Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder
-
67,195
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
30,445
-
Proceeds from collection of subscription receivable
103,942
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
117,000
-
Net cash flows provide by (used in) financing activities
142,940
(474,752
)
Effect of exchange rate changes
2,685
(70,671
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,382,105
)
206,772
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
2,121,089
1,012,479
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
$
738,984
$
1,219,251
-
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Interest paid
$
22,857
$
37,098
Income taxes paid
$
93,586
$
117,524
Non-cash investing and financing transactions
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
-
$
125,735
Insurance premium financing
$
139,500
$
172,689
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.