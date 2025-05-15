HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Developments

HeartCore Enterprises reported Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting strategic partnerships, revenue decline, and plans for South Korea IPO expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, revealing significant operational changes and financial challenges. The company experienced a revenue decline to $3.6 million from $5.0 million in the previous year, largely due to decreased software and consulting services revenue. Despite a cost reduction in operating expenses, the net loss widened to $3.1 million compared to $1.5 million in Q1 2024. HeartCore also formed a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators to improve its CMS implementation and established a new business development team to boost customer success. Furthermore, the company aims to expand its Go IPO consulting services into South Korea, with a seminar planned for September 2025. CEO Sumitaka Kanno expressed a commitment to managing costs and enhancing core business value amid the recent challenges related to asset valuations.

Potential Positives

Announced a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd., which is likely to enhance the CMS implementation process and improve service delivery.

Established a new business development team focused on customer success, indicating a commitment to improving client relations and retention.

Plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea, which demonstrates growth potential and increased market presence in the APAC region.

Potential Negatives

Revenues decreased significantly to $3.6 million from $5.0 million year-over-year, indicating a concerning decline in business performance.

Net loss widened to $3.1 million from $1.5 million in the same period last year, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

Cash and cash equivalents dropped to $0.7 million, down from $2.1 million at the end of the previous quarter, highlighting a potential liquidity issue.

FAQ

What are HeartCore's financial results for Q1 2025?

HeartCore reported revenues of $3.6 million and a net loss of $3.1 million for Q1 2025.

What strategic partnerships did HeartCore announce?

HeartCore announced a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators to enhance its CMS implementation process.

What plans does HeartCore have for its Go IPO consulting business?

HeartCore plans to expand its Go IPO consulting services into South Korea, with a seminar scheduled for September 2025.

How has Sigmaways performed in the first quarter?

Sigmaways has made progress in reducing costs and narrowing its losses compared to the same period last year.

What are the challenges facing HeartCore in Q1 2025?

HeartCore faced challenges with reduced revenues from on-premise software, customized software, and IPO consulting services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”),



a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational & Financial Highlights











Announced



strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. to enhance CMS implementation process



Announced strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. to enhance CMS implementation process





Established



new business development team aimed at strengthening customer success across HeartCore’s CMS business



Established new business development team aimed at strengthening customer success across HeartCore’s CMS business





Announced



plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea. The Company adjusted its scheduled South Korea IPO seminar event to September 2025













Management Commentary







HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: “We continued to make meaningful strategic advancements across our software business this quarter, the cornerstone of HeartCore Enterprises. Building on the foundational improvements implemented last year, we launched a dedicated business development team this past quarter focused on strengthening customer success initiatives to better serve our CMS customers and maintain our strong retention rate. Our subsidiary Sigmaways has also made encouraging progress in reducing costs and has narrowed its losses compared to the same period last year. We will continue to closely monitor and prudently manage costs across Sigmaways’ operations. The deficit on our balance sheet this quarter does not directly reflect the performance of our core business but is rather attributable to the SBC Medical Group shares we hold. The subsequent decline in their stock price has ultimately reduced the value of the assets held by HeartCore. Nevertheless, these shares continue to offer additional liquidity options if needed. Furthermore, a few of our Go IPO clients are expected to begin trading in 2025, which will in turn provide us with additional equity in these companies following their listings. With our upcoming South Korea IPO seminar scheduled for September, we are preparing our efforts to expand our footprint beyond Japan into new APAC regions. We look forward to announcing incremental updates across both businesses throughout the rest of the year.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Revenues were $3.6 million compared to $5.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased on-premise software revenue, decreased customized software development and services revenue attributed to the business slowdown of Sigmaways, and decreased Go IPO consulting services revenue as no new IPO consulting orders were entered this quarter.





Gross profit was $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of gross profit from on-premises software and Go IPO consulting services.





Operating expenses decreased 14% to $2.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.





Net loss was $3.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned decrease in revenue and gross profit for the quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA for the year totaled a loss of $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same period last year.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million, compared to $2.1 million on December 31, 2024.







About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.







Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPO



SM



consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at and



https://heartcore-enterprises.com/



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclaimer







This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible asset, and impairment of goodwill.





This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





Management believes that this adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.











Item









FY25 Q1









FY24 Q1











Net Loss





-$3.1 million







-



$1.5 million









(+) Depreciation and amortization expense





$0.0 million





$0.2 million









(+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities





$1.8 million





$0.2 million









(+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants





$0.1 million





$0.7 million









(+) Interest income





$0.0 million





$0.0 million









(+) Interest expenses





$0.0 million





$0.0 million









Adjusted EBITDA





-$1.3 million





-$0.3 million















Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.







HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Matt Glover and John Yi





HTCR@gateway-grp.com





(949) 574-3860















































HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.





















Consolidated Balance Sheets





























































March 31,













December 31,





























2025













2024





























(Unaudited)





























ASSETS





















































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents





$





738,984









$





2,121,089





















Accounts receivable









2,114,655













1,950,050





















Investments in marketable securities









2,251,276













4,495,703





















Prepaid expenses









537,970













458,839





















Current portion of long-term note receivable









100,000













100,000





















Due from related party









42,453













40,139





















Other current assets









278,961













251,545























Total current assets













6,064,299

















9,417,365

























































Non-current assets:



































Accounts receivable, non-current









694,302













752,930





















Property and equipment, net









438,243













584,854





















Operating lease right-of-use assets









1,830,486













1,936,097





















Long-term investment in warrants









526,165













577,786





















Long-term note receivable









100,000













100,000





















Deferred tax assets









115,802













152,300





















Security deposits









325,441













307,996





















Long-term loan receivable from related party









120,459













123,928





















Other non-current assets









7,810













11,778























Total non-current assets













4,158,708

















4,547,669

























































Total assets







$







10,223,007











$







13,965,034

























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















































Current liabilities:



































Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





1,839,759









$





2,039,323





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party









22,814













47,199





















Accrued payroll and other employee costs









517,436













675,502





















Due to related parties









239













932





















Short-term debt









134,689













-





















Short-term debt - related party









75,000













75,000





















Current portion of long-term debts









367,871













401,255





















Insurance premium financing









127,567













16,626





















Factoring liability









127,053













172,394





















Operating lease liabilities, current









279,840













371,951





















Finance lease liabilities, current









16,932













15,956





















Income tax payables









739,450













822,014





















Deferred revenue









1,437,248













1,876,490





















Other current liabilities









1,009,373













907,080























Total current liabilities













6,695,271

















7,421,722

























































Non-current liabilities:



































Long-term debts









1,166,678













1,238,813





















Operating lease liabilities, non-current









1,600,977













1,614,996





















Finance lease liabilities, non-current









41,854













43,593





















Other non-current liabilities









117,940













183,895























Total non-current liabilities













2,927,449

















3,081,297

























































Total liabilities













9,622,720

















10,503,019

























































Shareholders' equity:



































Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









-













-





















Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,075,333 and 21,937,987 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)









2,207













2,193





















Subscription receivable









-













(103,942





)

















Additional paid-in capital









20,835,864













20,656,153





















Accumulated deficit









(19,331,835





)









(16,244,843





)

















Accumulated other comprehensive income









334,685













343,936























Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity













1,840,921

















4,653,497























Non-controlling interests









(1,240,634





)









(1,191,482





)



















Total shareholders' equity













600,287

















3,462,015

























































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$







10,223,007











$







13,965,034





































































HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.





















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





































































































For the three months ended March 31,

















For the three months ended March 31,





























2025

















2024























































Revenues





$





3,587,026













$





5,046,732





















Cost of revenues









2,486,742

















3,014,543























Gross profit











1,100,284

















2,032,189



























































Operating expenses:







































Selling expenses









291,160

















219,707





















General and administrative expenses









1,929,388

















2,406,303





















Research and development expenses









123,893

















89,134























Total operating expenses











2,344,441

















2,715,144



























































Loss from operations











(1,244,157





)













(682,955





)























































Other income (expenses):







































Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities









(1,781,664





)













(234,082





)

















Changes in fair value of investment in warrants









(51,621





)













(678,887





)

















Interest income









3,020

















2,594





















Interest expenses









(29,133





)













(36,661





)

















Other income









35,359

















97,016





















Other expenses









(12,549





)













(25,194





)



















Total other expenses











(1,836,588





)













(875,214





)























































Loss before income tax expense (benefit)











(3,080,745





)













(1,558,169





)





















































Income tax expense (benefit)









56,636

















(80,167





)























































Net loss











(3,137,381





)













(1,478,002





)

















Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests









(50,389





)













(144,652





)



















Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.







$





(3,086,992





)









$





(1,333,350





)























































Other comprehensive income (loss):







































Foreign currency translation adjustment









(8,014





)













10,295



























































Total comprehensive loss











(3,145,395





)













(1,467,707





)

















Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests









(49,152





)













(149,563





)



















Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.







$





(3,096,243





)









$





(1,318,144





)























































Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.



































Basic





$





(0.14





)









$





(0.06





)

















Diluted





$





(0.14





)









$





(0.06





)























































Weighted average common shares outstanding







































Basic









22,054,029

















20,854,714





















Diluted









22,054,029

















20,854,714







































































HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.





















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





























































For the three months ended March 31,













For the three months ended March 31,





























2025













2024





















































Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net loss







$







(3,137,381





)







$







(1,478,002





)



















Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows





































used in operating activities:



































Depreciation and amortization expenses









26,907













188,085





















Loss on disposal of property and equipment









117,305













-





















Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,222













1,173





















Non-cash lease expense









90,508













93,133





















Gain on termination of lease









(9,059





)









(469





)

















Deferred income taxes









43,932













(80,780





)

















Stock-based compensation









32,280













91,712





















Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities









1,781,664













234,082





















Changes in fair value of investment in warrants









51,621













678,887





















Gain on settlement of asset retirement obligations









(45,873





)









-























Changes in assets and liabilities:



































Accounts receivable









(14,678





)









(523,110





)

















Prepaid expenses









78,792













102,028





















Other assets









(13,759





)









(18,618





)

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(219,830





)









295,799





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party









(24,224





)









-





















Accrued payroll and other employee costs









(178,339





)









(149,603





)

















Due to related parties









(702





)









(1,161





)

















Operating lease liabilities









(84,948





)









(90,035





)

















Income tax payables









(84,284





)









(2,387





)

















Deferred revenue









(496,079





)









(300,011





)

















Other liabilities









84,134













60,658























Net cash flows used in operating activities













(2,000,791









)













(898,619









)





















































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Net proceeds from sale of warrants









-













1,640,000





















Proceeds from sale of marketable securities









462,763













-





















Repayment of loan provided to related party









10,298













10,814























Net cash flows provided by investing activities













473,061

















1,650,814

























































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Payments for finance leases









(4,071





)









(4,474





)

















Proceeds from short-term debt









134,689













68,138





















Repayment of short-term and long-term debts









(165,165





)









(207,486





)

















Repayment of insurance premium financing









(28,559





)









(14,772





)

















Net repayment of factoring arrangement









(45,341





)









(383,353





)

















Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder









-













67,195





















Proceeds from issuance of common shares









30,445













-





















Proceeds from collection of subscription receivable









103,942













-





















Proceeds from exercise of stock options









117,000













-























Net cash flows provide by (used in) financing activities













142,940

















(474,752









)



















































Effect of exchange rate changes









2,685













(70,671





)

















































Net change in cash and cash equivalents









(1,382,105





)









206,772





















































Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period









2,121,089













1,012,479























































Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period









$









738,984













$









1,219,251































-































Supplemental cash flow disclosures:



































Interest paid







$







22,857











$







37,098





















Income taxes paid







$







93,586











$







117,524























































Non-cash investing and financing transactions



































Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities







$







-











$







125,735





















Insurance premium financing







$







139,500











$







172,689















































