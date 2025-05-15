Stocks
HTCR

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Developments

May 15, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

HeartCore Enterprises reported Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting strategic partnerships, revenue decline, and plans for South Korea IPO expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, revealing significant operational changes and financial challenges. The company experienced a revenue decline to $3.6 million from $5.0 million in the previous year, largely due to decreased software and consulting services revenue. Despite a cost reduction in operating expenses, the net loss widened to $3.1 million compared to $1.5 million in Q1 2024. HeartCore also formed a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators to improve its CMS implementation and established a new business development team to boost customer success. Furthermore, the company aims to expand its Go IPO consulting services into South Korea, with a seminar planned for September 2025. CEO Sumitaka Kanno expressed a commitment to managing costs and enhancing core business value amid the recent challenges related to asset valuations.

Potential Positives

  • Announced a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd., which is likely to enhance the CMS implementation process and improve service delivery.
  • Established a new business development team focused on customer success, indicating a commitment to improving client relations and retention.
  • Plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea, which demonstrates growth potential and increased market presence in the APAC region.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues decreased significantly to $3.6 million from $5.0 million year-over-year, indicating a concerning decline in business performance.
  • Net loss widened to $3.1 million from $1.5 million in the same period last year, raising concerns about the company's financial health.
  • Cash and cash equivalents dropped to $0.7 million, down from $2.1 million at the end of the previous quarter, highlighting a potential liquidity issue.

FAQ

What are HeartCore's financial results for Q1 2025?

HeartCore reported revenues of $3.6 million and a net loss of $3.1 million for Q1 2025.

What strategic partnerships did HeartCore announce?

HeartCore announced a strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators to enhance its CMS implementation process.

What plans does HeartCore have for its Go IPO consulting business?

HeartCore plans to expand its Go IPO consulting services into South Korea, with a seminar scheduled for September 2025.

How has Sigmaways performed in the first quarter?

Sigmaways has made progress in reducing costs and narrowing its losses compared to the same period last year.

What are the challenges facing HeartCore in Q1 2025?

HeartCore faced challenges with reduced revenues from on-premise software, customized software, and IPO consulting services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HTCR Insider Trading Activity

$HTCR insiders have traded $HTCR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEISUKE KUNO (CX Division Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $32,980.
  • DAISHIN YASUI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $2,922.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $HTCR stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”),

a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational & Financial Highlights





  • Announced

    strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. to enhance CMS implementation process



  • Established

    new business development team aimed at strengthening customer success across HeartCore’s CMS business



  • Announced

    plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea. The Company adjusted its scheduled South Korea IPO seminar event to September 2025






Management Commentary



HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: “We continued to make meaningful strategic advancements across our software business this quarter, the cornerstone of HeartCore Enterprises. Building on the foundational improvements implemented last year, we launched a dedicated business development team this past quarter focused on strengthening customer success initiatives to better serve our CMS customers and maintain our strong retention rate. Our subsidiary Sigmaways has also made encouraging progress in reducing costs and has narrowed its losses compared to the same period last year. We will continue to closely monitor and prudently manage costs across Sigmaways’ operations. The deficit on our balance sheet this quarter does not directly reflect the performance of our core business but is rather attributable to the SBC Medical Group shares we hold. The subsequent decline in their stock price has ultimately reduced the value of the assets held by HeartCore. Nevertheless, these shares continue to offer additional liquidity options if needed. Furthermore, a few of our Go IPO clients are expected to begin trading in 2025, which will in turn provide us with additional equity in these companies following their listings. With our upcoming South Korea IPO seminar scheduled for September, we are preparing our efforts to expand our footprint beyond Japan into new APAC regions. We look forward to announcing incremental updates across both businesses throughout the rest of the year.”




First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Revenues were $3.6 million compared to $5.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased on-premise software revenue, decreased customized software development and services revenue attributed to the business slowdown of Sigmaways, and decreased Go IPO consulting services revenue as no new IPO consulting orders were entered this quarter.



Gross profit was $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of gross profit from on-premises software and Go IPO consulting services.



Operating expenses decreased 14% to $2.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.



Net loss was $3.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned decrease in revenue and gross profit for the quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA for the year totaled a loss of $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same period last year.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million, compared to $2.1 million on December 31, 2024.




About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPO

SM

consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at and

https://heartcore-enterprises.com/

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclaimer



This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible asset, and impairment of goodwill.



This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



Management believes that this adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.













































Item

FY25 Q1

FY24 Q1

Net Loss
-$3.1 million

-

$1.5 million

(+) Depreciation and amortization expense
$0.0 million
$0.2 million

(+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
$1.8 million
$0.2 million

(+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants
$0.1 million
$0.7 million

(+) Interest income
$0.0 million
$0.0 million

(+) Interest expenses
$0.0 million
$0.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA
-$1.3 million
-$0.3 million





Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.




HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:



Gateway Group, Inc.


Matt Glover and John Yi


HTCR@gateway-grp.com


(949) 574-3860








HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets












March 31,


December 31,





2025


2024





(Unaudited)





ASSETS










Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents
$
738,984

$
2,121,089



Accounts receivable

2,114,655


1,950,050



Investments in marketable securities

2,251,276


4,495,703



Prepaid expenses

537,970


458,839



Current portion of long-term note receivable

100,000


100,000



Due from related party

42,453


40,139



Other current assets

278,961


251,545




Total current assets


6,064,299



9,417,365











Non-current assets:






Accounts receivable, non-current

694,302


752,930



Property and equipment, net

438,243


584,854



Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,830,486


1,936,097



Long-term investment in warrants

526,165


577,786



Long-term note receivable

100,000


100,000



Deferred tax assets

115,802


152,300



Security deposits

325,441


307,996



Long-term loan receivable from related party

120,459


123,928



Other non-current assets

7,810


11,778




Total non-current assets


4,158,708



4,547,669











Total assets
$

10,223,007

$

13,965,034











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
1,839,759

$
2,039,323



Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

22,814


47,199



Accrued payroll and other employee costs

517,436


675,502



Due to related parties

239


932



Short-term debt

134,689


-



Short-term debt - related party

75,000


75,000



Current portion of long-term debts

367,871


401,255



Insurance premium financing

127,567


16,626



Factoring liability

127,053


172,394



Operating lease liabilities, current

279,840


371,951



Finance lease liabilities, current

16,932


15,956



Income tax payables

739,450


822,014



Deferred revenue

1,437,248


1,876,490



Other current liabilities

1,009,373


907,080




Total current liabilities


6,695,271



7,421,722











Non-current liabilities:






Long-term debts

1,166,678


1,238,813



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,600,977


1,614,996



Finance lease liabilities, non-current

41,854


43,593



Other non-current liabilities

117,940


183,895




Total non-current liabilities


2,927,449



3,081,297











Total liabilities


9,622,720



10,503,019











Shareholders' equity:






Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

-


-



Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,075,333 and 21,937,987 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

2,207


2,193



Subscription receivable

-


(103,942
)


Additional paid-in capital

20,835,864


20,656,153



Accumulated deficit

(19,331,835
)

(16,244,843
)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

334,685


343,936




Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity


1,840,921



4,653,497



Non-controlling interests

(1,240,634
)

(1,191,482
)



Total shareholders' equity


600,287



3,462,015











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$

10,223,007

$

13,965,034




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





















For the three months ended March 31,



For the three months ended March 31,





2025



2024










Revenues
$
3,587,026


$
5,046,732



Cost of revenues

2,486,742



3,014,543




Gross profit

1,100,284



2,032,189












Operating expenses:







Selling expenses

291,160



219,707



General and administrative expenses

1,929,388



2,406,303



Research and development expenses

123,893



89,134




Total operating expenses

2,344,441



2,715,144












Loss from operations

(1,244,157
)


(682,955
)











Other income (expenses):







Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities

(1,781,664
)


(234,082
)


Changes in fair value of investment in warrants

(51,621
)


(678,887
)


Interest income

3,020



2,594



Interest expenses

(29,133
)


(36,661
)


Other income

35,359



97,016



Other expenses

(12,549
)


(25,194
)



Total other expenses

(1,836,588
)


(875,214
)











Loss before income tax expense (benefit)

(3,080,745
)


(1,558,169
)










Income tax expense (benefit)

56,636



(80,167
)











Net loss

(3,137,381
)


(1,478,002
)


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(50,389
)


(144,652
)



Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
$
(3,086,992
)

$
(1,333,350
)











Other comprehensive income (loss):







Foreign currency translation adjustment

(8,014
)


10,295












Total comprehensive loss

(3,145,395
)


(1,467,707
)


Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(49,152
)


(149,563
)



Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
$
(3,096,243
)

$
(1,318,144
)











Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.






Basic
$
(0.14
)

$
(0.06
)


Diluted
$
(0.14
)

$
(0.06
)











Weighted average common shares outstanding







Basic

22,054,029



20,854,714



Diluted

22,054,029



20,854,714









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows












For the three months ended March 31,


For the three months ended March 31,





2025


2024










Cash flows from operating activities:






Net loss

$
(3,137,381
)

$
(1,478,002
)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows







used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization expenses

26,907


188,085



Loss on disposal of property and equipment

117,305


-



Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,222


1,173



Non-cash lease expense

90,508


93,133



Gain on termination of lease

(9,059
)

(469
)


Deferred income taxes

43,932


(80,780
)


Stock-based compensation

32,280


91,712



Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities

1,781,664


234,082



Changes in fair value of investment in warrants

51,621


678,887



Gain on settlement of asset retirement obligations

(45,873
)

-




Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(14,678
)

(523,110
)


Prepaid expenses

78,792


102,028



Other assets

(13,759
)

(18,618
)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(219,830
)

295,799



Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

(24,224
)

-



Accrued payroll and other employee costs

(178,339
)

(149,603
)


Due to related parties

(702
)

(1,161
)


Operating lease liabilities

(84,948
)

(90,035
)


Income tax payables

(84,284
)

(2,387
)


Deferred revenue

(496,079
)

(300,011
)


Other liabilities

84,134


60,658




Net cash flows used in operating activities


(2,000,791

)


(898,619

)










Cash flows from investing activities:






Net proceeds from sale of warrants

-


1,640,000



Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

462,763


-



Repayment of loan provided to related party

10,298


10,814




Net cash flows provided by investing activities


473,061



1,650,814











Cash flows from financing activities:






Payments for finance leases

(4,071
)

(4,474
)


Proceeds from short-term debt

134,689


68,138



Repayment of short-term and long-term debts

(165,165
)

(207,486
)


Repayment of insurance premium financing

(28,559
)

(14,772
)


Net repayment of factoring arrangement

(45,341
)

(383,353
)


Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder

-


67,195



Proceeds from issuance of common shares

30,445


-



Proceeds from collection of subscription receivable

103,942


-



Proceeds from exercise of stock options

117,000


-




Net cash flows provide by (used in) financing activities


142,940



(474,752

)









Effect of exchange rate changes

2,685


(70,671
)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,382,105
)

206,772










Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

2,121,089


1,012,479











Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

$

738,984


$

1,219,251





-






Supplemental cash flow disclosures:






Interest paid

$
22,857


$
37,098



Income taxes paid

$
93,586


$
117,524











Non-cash investing and financing transactions






Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$
-


$
125,735



Insurance premium financing

$
139,500


$
172,689













This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HTCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.