HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. to Engage in One-on-One Meetings at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

HeartCore Enterprises will hold one-on-one investor meetings at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference from March 16-18, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a Tokyo-based enterprise software and data consulting services company, will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference from March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, California. CEO Sumitaka Kanno will have one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the event, which features numerous companies from various sectors and includes small group meetings, fireside chats, and industry panels. HeartCore specializes in Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and data analytics services, offering a customer experience management platform and digital transformation services. For more information or to schedule a meeting, interested parties can contact the company via email.

Potential Positives

HeartCore Enterprises is actively engaging with institutional investors through one-on-one meetings at the prestigious 37th Annual ROTH Conference, indicating confidence in its business and growth potential.

The participation at the conference provides an opportunity for HeartCore to showcase its enterprise software and consulting services to a diverse audience of approximately 450 companies, potentially expanding its market exposure.

HeartCore's CEO Sumitaka Kanno’s involvement in direct meetings signals strong leadership and a commitment to building relationships with key investors.

The company’s wide range of services, including SaaS solutions and digital transformation offerings, positions it well within competitive growth sectors such as Technology, Media, and Entertainment, enhancing its appeal to investors seeking innovative companies.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which include inherent risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, potentially undermining investor confidence.

It does not provide specific financial metrics or recent performance indicators, leaving investors without clear data to assess the company's current situation and future outlook.

The lack of detailed information regarding the outcomes and objectives of the one-on-one meetings may lead to skepticism about the potential for meaningful investor engagement or tangible results.

FAQ

What is HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.?

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is a leading software and data consulting company headquartered in Tokyo, specializing in SaaS solutions and customer experience management.

When and where is the 37th Annual ROTH Conference?

The conference will take place from March 16-18, 2025, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California.

Who will represent HeartCore at the conference?

HeartCore’s CEO, Sumitaka Kanno, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

How can I schedule a meeting with HeartCore?

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, email HTCR@gateway-grp.com for additional information.

What services does HeartCore offer?

HeartCore offers SaaS solutions, data analytics, customer experience management platforms, and digital transformation services, including robotics process automation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HTCR Insider Trading Activity

$HTCR insiders have traded $HTCR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEISUKE KUNO (CX Division Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $32,980.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HTCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $HTCR stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”),



a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, will be holding one-on-one meetings at the 37



th



Annual ROTH Conference from March 16-18, 2025, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California.





Company CEO Sumitaka Kanno will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.





The conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, and industry keynotes and panels with approximately 450 participating companies across a variety of growth sectors including Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability, and Technology, Media and Entertainment.





To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email



HTCR@gateway-grp.com



.







About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.







Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at



https://heartcore-enterprises.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.







HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Matt Glover and John Yi





HTCR@gateway-grp.com





(949) 574-3860



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.