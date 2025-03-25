HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES Earnings Preview: Recent $HTCR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES ($HTCR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,399,880 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $HTCR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEISUKE KUNO (CX Division Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $32,980 .

. DAISHIN YASUI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,800 shares for an estimated $2,922.

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

