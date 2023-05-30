HeartBeam Up 13% Following Deal With Samsung

(RTTNews) - Shares of cardiac technology company HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) are rising more than 13% Tuesday morning after the company announced a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with Samsung.

Under the terms of the agreement, HeartBeam and Samsung will identify and define opportunities for collaboration, tapping the HeartBeam team's expertise and patented technology in the assessment and monitoring of cardiac symptoms, HeartBeam said.

"The goal of this partnership is to bring standard of care for cardiac diagnostic capabilities to patients by utilizing cutting edge technologies of both Samsung and HeartBeam," said Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D., HeartBeam CEO and Founder.

BEAT is at $2.47 currently. It has traded in the range of $1.12 - $6.74 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.