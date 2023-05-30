News & Insights

Markets
BEAT

HeartBeam Up 13% Following Deal With Samsung

May 30, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of cardiac technology company HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) are rising more than 13% Tuesday morning after the company announced a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with Samsung.

Under the terms of the agreement, HeartBeam and Samsung will identify and define opportunities for collaboration, tapping the HeartBeam team's expertise and patented technology in the assessment and monitoring of cardiac symptoms, HeartBeam said.

"The goal of this partnership is to bring standard of care for cardiac diagnostic capabilities to patients by utilizing cutting edge technologies of both Samsung and HeartBeam," said Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D., HeartBeam CEO and Founder.

BEAT is at $2.47 currently. It has traded in the range of $1.12 - $6.74 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.