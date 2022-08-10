HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) insiders recover some losses but still US$70k away from matching original investment

Insiders who bought US$101k worth of HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 11% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$70k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HeartBeam

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Marga Ortigas-Wedekind for US$54k worth of shares, at about US$5.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.59 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While HeartBeam insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$5.30. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:BEAT Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. HeartBeam insiders own about US$4.4m worth of shares. That equates to 35% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HeartBeam Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no HeartBeam insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in HeartBeam and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for HeartBeam (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

