HeartBeam Awarded U.S. Patent Expanding Capabilities Of Cable-Free ECG Device; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT), announced that the U.S. Patent Office has allowed a new patent covering acoustic sensing and thoracic impedance measurement for its cable-free ECG device.

The patent expands the device to function as a "digital stethoscope" capturing heart valve sounds, while thoracic impedance measurement allows monitoring of fluid buildup in the chest— a key factor in heart failure management. Unlike wrist- or finger-worn wearables, HeartBeam's chest-based device is positioned at the anatomically relevant site for both heart-sound and fluid monitoring.

Heart failure affects nearly 6.7 million adults in the U.S. and is one of the leading causes of hospitalization, with costs estimated at $30,000 per patient annually. Earlier detection of fluid accumulation could allow physicians to intervene sooner, potentially reducing hospital visits and improving patient outcomes.

HeartBeam now holds 26 issued patents worldwide, underscoring its continued investment in building a durable intellectual property portfolio around its cardiac care platform.

BEAT has traded between $0.50 and $4.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.50, down 11.91%, touching a new 52-week low.

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