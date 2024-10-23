HeartBeam Appoints Robert Eno as New CEO

HeartBeam ( (BEAT) ) has provided an update.

HeartBeam, Inc. has appointed Robert Eno as the new CEO, effective October 21, 2024, to lead the company through commercialization and growth of its innovative vector-based cardiac technology. Eno, who brings over 30 years of experience in strategic marketing and go-to-market strategies for breakthrough medical products, will focus on maximizing shareholder value and meeting corporate goals. Concurrently, founder Branislav Vajdic transitions to President, emphasizing further innovation in cardiac technology and AI applications. This leadership change aims to capitalize on the company’s strengths and push forward its transformative cardiac care solutions.

