HeartBeam Appoints Cruickshank As CFO

September 10, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) announced on Tuesday that Timothy Cruickshank has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

He takes over from Richard Brounstein, who has acted in an advisory role since his retirement in February.

Cruickshank has more than 15 years of experience in public companies, with a focus on expanding businesses utilizing innovative technologies.

Prior to joining HeartBeam, he had held the position of Chief Financial Officer at ImpediMed.

Additionally, the company announced that its first 510(k) submission for its portable, credit card-sized device, which captures the heart's electrical signals in three dimensions and synthesizes a 12-lead ECG, is currently under review by the FDA.

