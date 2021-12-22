HeartBeam Appoints Alan Baumel As COO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) has appointed Alan Baumel as Chief Operating Officer. Baumel will lead product development, manufacturing, quality assurance, and regulatory affairs as Chief Operating Officer, which is a new role at HeartBeam. Before joining HeartBeam, Baumel was Program Director of the Case for Quality Collaborative Community at Medical Device Innovation Consortium.

"My immediate goals will be to enhance and streamline HeartBeam's telehealth and ER software product development and regulatory plan, improve overall operations and move the Company toward its FDA studies and submissions and subsequent product launches," Baumel stated.

