Markets
BEAT

HeartBeam Appoints Alan Baumel As COO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) has appointed Alan Baumel as Chief Operating Officer. Baumel will lead product development, manufacturing, quality assurance, and regulatory affairs as Chief Operating Officer, which is a new role at HeartBeam. Before joining HeartBeam, Baumel was Program Director of the Case for Quality Collaborative Community at Medical Device Innovation Consortium.

"My immediate goals will be to enhance and streamline HeartBeam's telehealth and ER software product development and regulatory plan, improve overall operations and move the Company toward its FDA studies and submissions and subsequent product launches," Baumel stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEAT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular