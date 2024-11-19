HeartBeam announces positive data from two studies at AHA

HeartBeam (BEAT) announced the results from two studies evaluating HeartBeam’s groundbreaking vector-based technology. The data add to the body of clinical evidence for the Company’s key clinical indications, specifically arrhythmia and heart attack or myocardial infarction, detection, and showcase the technology’s pivotal role in advancing patient care for these clinical indications. The studies were presented during the American Heart Association’s annual Scientific Sessions in Chicago, November 16-18 . HeartBeam’s vector-based technology captures the heart’s electrical signals from three dimensions. The Company’s first application of its groundbreaking technology is a cable-free, credit card-sized device that is designed to be capable of synthesizing a 12-lead electrocardiogram ECG . The small size makes it convenient for patients to always have the device with them, ready to record an ECG whenever they feel symptoms to minimize delays in care. The HeartBeam system is currently under review with the FDA. “The data presentations at AHA are a testament to HeartBeam’s dedication to building a robust body of clinical evidence to support our groundbreaking technology as we strive to make it easier for patients and physicians to monitor cardiac symptoms and seek timely diagnosis outside of a healthcare facility,” said Robert Eno, Chief Executive Officer, HeartBeam. “We thank our physician collaborators for their commitment to evaluating the value our technology can bring in different clinical situations and transform how cardiac conditions are managed in the future.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BEAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.