HeartBeam And Mount Sinai Partner To Bring AI-Powered Heart Monitoring Into The Home

(RTTNews) - Shares of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) are up in the pre-market by 11% as the company announced a strategic collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to accelerate development of AI-enabled heart monitoring technology.

The partnership combines Mount Sinai's clinical and artificial intelligence expertise with HeartBeam's patented 3D electrocardiogram (ECG) platform. HeartBeam's system is unique in its ability to collect 12-lead ECG data anytime, anywhere extending access beyond traditional hospital or clinical settings.

By pairing high-fidelity, real-world ECG data with Mount Sinai's clinically annotated datasets, the collaboration aims to create advanced AI algorithms capable of assessing heart health trends, detecting risk earlier, and guiding care more precisely. This could expand applications from wellness monitoring to clinically relevant assessments such as heart attack risk.

HeartBeam's CEO Robert Eno described the collaboration as a step toward building a "cardiac intelligence engine" that scales beyond traditional care settings. Mount Sinai experts- including Dr. Joshua Lampert, Dr. Vivek Reddy and Dr. Girish N. Nadkarni- will guide the scientific and clinical development, ensuring the AI models are both clinically meaningful and practical for everyday use.

The collaboration positions HeartBeam to move beyond rhythm monitoring into AI-enabled disease assessment and management, potentially unlocking new opportunities in preventive cardiology, chronic disease management, and remote patient monitoring.

BEAT has traded between $0.54 and $4.00 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $1.48, up 5.71%. In the pre-market the stock is up by 11.49%, at $1.65.

