HeartBeam AI Combined With Vectorcardiography Delivers Equivalent Performance To 12-lead ECG

(RTTNews) - HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) announced new data showing that applying the company's artificial intelligence algorithms to vectorcardiography or VCG showed considerably improved performance in the detection of atrial flutter over single-lead electrocardiograms and similar performance to 12-lead ECGs, the standard for diagnosing atrial flutter. Atrial flutter is a common irregularity, or arrhythmia, that typically requires a healthcare professional to administer a 12-lead ECG in a medical setting.

The company's vectorelectrocardiography, or VECG technology collects 3D signals of the heart's electrical activity and converts them into a 12-lead ECG. The company's first planned application of the 3D VECG platform technology is the HeartBeam AIMIGo, a credit card-sized device for patient use at home or anywhere, which is currently under review with FDA.

"The intent of our AI program is to leverage our novel VECG platform to unlock detection and prediction capabilities currently limited to healthcare facilities and make them readily accessible and available to the patient, and this new data is a clear example of what we can accomplish," said Branislav Vajdic, CEO and Founder of HeartBeam.

