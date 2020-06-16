Heart disease, diabetes raise risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19: Study

By analyzing data from over 1.3 million COVID-19 patients between January 22 to May 30, the CDC found that the most prevalent underlying health conditions in more severe cases were cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

About 45% of patients who had underlying health conditions were hospitalized, compared with 7.6% of those without such chronic health issues. Death due to COVID-19 was reported in 19.5% of patients with health complications, compared with 1.6% of people who did not suffer from chronic illnesses.

This highlights the continued need for mitigation strategies, especially for people at risk, the agency said.

These data are used to monitor trends in the illness and inform policies and practices to reduce transmission in the United States, the CDC said.

Health experts have said people with such risk factors need to take extra precautions as U.S. states reopen and relax restrictions in movement that were implemented to curb the pandemic.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

