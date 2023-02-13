Hearst Communications Cuts Stake in Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR)

Fintel reports that Hearst Communications has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.19MM shares of Sharecare, Inc. Class A (SHCR). This represents 4.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 19, 2021 they reported 17.05MM shares and 5.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.57% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sharecare, Inc. is $3.70. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.57% from its latest reported closing price of $2.54.

The projected annual revenue for Sharecare, Inc. is $524MM, an increase of 19.63%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sharecare, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHCR is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.82% to 130,325K shares. The put/call ratio of SHCR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 15,803K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,396K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHCR by 77.47% over the last quarter.

Kim holds 9,000K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,867K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,245K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHCR by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,658K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHCR by 58.47% over the last quarter.

Mudrick Capital Management holds 6,250K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company.

Sharecare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone

