Akouos, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for inner ear disorders, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Boston, MA-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 8.3 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Akouos would command a fully diluted market value of $450 million.



Akouos' lead candidate, AK-OTOF, is a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the otoferlin gene. The company estimates that AK-OTOF has a potential addressable population of roughly 7,000 individuals, and it reported promising preclinical data for the candidate.



Akouos was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AKUS. BofA Securities, Cowen, Piper Sandler, and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 22, 2020.



The article Hearing loss biotech Akouos sets terms for $125 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

