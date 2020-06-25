Akouos, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for inner ear disorders, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The Boston, MA-based company now plans to raise $213 million by offering 12.5 million shares at an assumed offer price of $17. The company had previously filed to offer 8.3 million shares at a range of $14 to $16. At $17, Akouos will raise 70% more in proceeds than previously anticipated and would command a fully diluted market value of $582 million.



Akouos was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AKUS. BofA Securities, Cowen, Piper Sandler, and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 22, 2020.



The article Hearing loss biotech Akouos increases proposed IPO deal size by 70% originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

