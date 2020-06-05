Akouos, a preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for inner ear disorders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Akouos' pipeline contains lead candidate AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the otoferlin gene. The company estimates that AK-OTOF has a potential addressable population of roughly 7,000 individuals, and it reported promising preclinical data for the candidate.



The Boston, MA-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AKUS. Akouos filed confidentially on March 24, 2020. BofA Securities, Cowen, Piper Sandler and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Hearing loss biotech Akouos files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



