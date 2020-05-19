Hearing aid maker Sonova's full-year profit tops estimates

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova reported a better-than-expected annual core earnings on Tuesday, citing success from a raft of measures taken to address the coronavirus crisis.

The world's biggest hearing aid maker company said it adopted a proactive approach when the pandemic hit and adopted reduced work hours, cost-cutting measures and were also tapping further sources of liquidity.

Full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 620.8 million Swiss francs ($638.68 million), against consensus expectations of 609.7 million francs.

The Swiss company did not provide an outlook for 2020/2021, saying it is clearly too early to assess with any certainty the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

($1 = 0.9720 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

