Hearing aid maker Sonova to buy Sennheiser consumer division

Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Sonova, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, said on Friday it will buy the consumer division of German headphone and microphone maker Sennheiser for 200 million euros ($241.28 million) to tap into the emerging segment of in-ear wearables.

So-called hearables are a hybrid technology that combines the features of wearable devices such as fitness trackers - which can monitor heart rate, eye movements, body temperature and brain electrical activity - with the form and functionality of a headphone.

"Combining our audiological expertise with Sennheiser's products and reputation will allow us to create important touchpoints with consumers earlier in their hearing journey," Chief Executive Arnd Kaldowski said in a statement.

The Switzerland-based group said the transaction, which should close in the second half of 2021, will be financed from its existing funds and will give the company a permanent licensing agreement for the Sennheiser brand.

Sonova said this deal should allow the company to expand in the wireless headphone segment and immediately start adding to its earnings.

($1 = 0.8289 euros)

