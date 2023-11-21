Hearing aid maker Sonova lowers annual core profit forecast

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova SOON.S lowered its full-year adjusted core profit outlook on Tuesday, citing higher investments to sustain the positive trajectory in its Hearing Instruments and Audilogical Care businesses.

The world's largest maker of hearing aids expects its annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to grow between 4% and 8% at constant exchange rates, compared with a previous target of 6% to 10%.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay and Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Ozan.Ergenay@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.