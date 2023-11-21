News & Insights

Hearing aid maker Sonova lowers annual core profit forecast

November 21, 2023 — 01:15 am EST

Written by Ozan Ergenay and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova SOON.S lowered its full-year adjusted core profit outlook on Tuesday, citing higher investments to sustain the positive trajectory in its Hearing Instruments and Audilogical Care businesses.

The world's largest maker of hearing aids expects its annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to grow between 4% and 8% at constant exchange rates, compared with a previous target of 6% to 10%.

