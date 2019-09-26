Hearing aid maker Demant slashes outlook after cybercrime attack

Contributor
Andreas Mortensen Reuters
Published

Danish hearing aid maker Demant cut its operating profit outlook for this year and temporarily suspended its share buyback after its IT infrastructure was hit by cybercrime in September, the company said on Thursday.

COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker Demant DEMANT.CO cut its operating profit outlook for this year and temporarily suspended its share buyback after its IT infrastructure was hit by cybercrime in September, the company said on Thursday.

Demant now expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 2-2.3 billion Danish Crowns ($293-$338 million) from a previous forecast of 2.65-2.85 billion crowns mainly due to lost sales and a "weakening growth momentum".

($1 = 6.8158 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((andreas.mortensen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 33 96 96 75;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More