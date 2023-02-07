Hearing aid maker Demant sees organic growth of 3-7% in 2023

February 07, 2023 — 01:54 am EST

Written by Johannes Birkebaek for Reuters ->

Adds CEO comment, details.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Demant DEMANT.CO on Tuesday reported operating profits for the second-half of 2022 above expectations and said it expects organic growth this year between 3% and 7%.

Demant said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at 1.7 billion Danish crowns ($245.40 million) between July and December, compared with 1.67 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

"We delivered top-line growth of 10%, which we consider a solid performance in tough circumstances," said Chief Executive Soren Nielsen in a statement.

The company said it expects an EBIT in the range of 3.6 billion to 4 billion crowns in 2023.

Last year organic growth stood at 4%.

($1 = 6.9275 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Johannes.Birkebaek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.