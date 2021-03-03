Hearing aid maker Amplifon's fourth-quarter earnings rise, shares fall

March 3 (Reuters) - Italian hearing aid maker Amplifon AMPF.MI on Wednesday reported a 9.6% rise in fourth-quarter core earnings while profit margins rose to a record high as measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic paid off.

Amplifon said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the October-December period rose to 142.6 million euros ($171.83 million), in line with analyst expectations of 142 million euros, based on data from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Its EBITDA margin rose to 27.8%, its highest ever, while revenues at constant exchange rates increased by 2.9% to 513 million euros.

"This significant improvement in profitability is attributable to the greater operating efficiency and the increased productivity stemming from the strong actions on costs implemented since the second quarter," the company said.

Amplifon's shares fell as much as 7% and were 6.8% lower by 1337 GMT.

Traders said the results failed to impress following the stock's strong run over the course of last year, including reaching a record high on Feb. 15.

For 2021, Amplifon forecast sales to outperform the market with a strong recovery compared with last year. Margins are expected to expand in a "significant" manner compared with 2019, given a gradual normalisation of the hearing care market as vaccines are released and restrictive measures lifted.

The company said it would propose to pay a dividend on 2020 results of 0.22 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8299 euros)

(Reporting by Rita Plantera; additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Jane Merriman)

