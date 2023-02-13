Heard Capital Increases Position in Telesat Corp - (TSAT)

Fintel reports that Heard Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.73MM shares of Telesat Corp - Class A (TSAT). This represents 13.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 2, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 10.55% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.55% and an increase in total ownership of 3.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telesat Corp -. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 41.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSAT is 0.36%, an increase of 47.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 27,930K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 18,035K shares representing 143.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,480K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 27.53% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,410K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,009K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 940K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSAT by 42.07% over the last quarter.

