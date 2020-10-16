Eargo, which makes discreet and rechargeable hearing aid systems, raised $141 million by offering 7.9 million shares at $18, above the range of $14 to $16. The company originally filed to offer 6.7 million shares.



Eargo plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EAR. J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Hear this: Eargo prices upsized IPO above the range at $18 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.